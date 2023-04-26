Gail’s Tails

Hi there, my name is Tipper. Gail had a small kitten, all gray, that she bottled fed for five days. Sadly, the kitten passed away. Gail buried the kitten that day.

When Gail came home later that afternoon I was on her porch crying. Gail was stunned as she just buried a kitten that looked like me. She looked twice and wondered, “Could it be the same kitten?”

She looked me over and saw I was different, having a white tip on my tail, and therefore my name. Gail was relieved. I was scared of her that I hid. She set a trap on her porch with lots of food and I went in.

Someone must have thought she was missing the little gray kitten, so they left me for Gail to find. I’m so glad she did find me. It took a while for me to get used to her, but now I am a love bug. I purr a lot and love to play with balls. She plays ball with me every night. We hit it back and forth.

I would love to have a home with you and play ball. If you want me in your family, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Tipper. If you would like to make a donation, please make out checks to Gail Ghinger and send to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or donate cans to the Neighborhood Redemption Center in Owego.