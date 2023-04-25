Soap for Hope collection to benefit TCRM

Tioga County Rural Ministry is planning their annual Soap for Hope drive throughout the month of May.

This collection focuses on products that are not covered by food stamps, and allows TCRM to share these highly desired items with those who use their pantry services. As usual, they invite the entire community to join in their efforts to meet community needs.

Area stores, businesses, churches, and schools are hosting TCRM bins.

In a press release, Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director, wrote, “If you can help by donating an item or two, we would be most grateful.”

Call TCRM at (607) 687-3021 if you’d like to know the location of the bins. Ask for Rachel or Sister Mary. New hosts and sites for the bins are also welcome.