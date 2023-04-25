Candor EMS to host annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ

The Candor EMS is once again holding their annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ on Sunday, May 14, with pick-up starting at 11 a.m. at 58 Main St. in Candor. Dinner includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a cookie for $14. Funds from this event are designated toward the ambulance replacement funds.

Tickets are available now, and pre-ordering is recommended by calling (607) 659-5529, or by emailing the office at Office@candorems.org.

Your local EMS has been very active in the community this past year, having responded to 240 calls since the first of the year, as well as sponsoring many events to assist and inform the public on its needs and assets.

Their outreach included a Teddy Bear Clinic, where they had children bring in a stuffed animal to use to demonstrate how they take care of people while on a call to those who have been injured. They have held CPR and AED programs, initiated a Jr. EMS program, and have sponsored community blood drives.

Candor EMS is thankful for the community’s support, and looks forward to another successful Mother’s Day BBQ.