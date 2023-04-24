Toy Collection tour to benefit the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation

Save the date! The public is invited to tour a phenomenal toy collection on May 13, and it is housed right here in Tioga County. Notably, the owner believes it is the largest and most varied, privately owned toy collection in the country.

The collection, a 50-year accumulation, includes thousands of toys, and child-related items in every category imaginable.

Local resident Tom McEnteer, an avid collector of all things related to toys, and also a history enthusiast, is offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to view his collection for the very first time.

Thousands of toys will be on display, and more than you’ve ever seen in any one place.

McEnteer is a retired OA School teacher, and has been a volunteer and trustee of the Tioga County Historical Society for nearly five decades. McEnteer, along with his late wife Sally, owned and operated an antique business in downtown Owego for over 20 years.

So mark your calendars for May 13, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last admittance will be at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour, and proceeds will benefit programs and activities for the Bassett Youth Foundation. The address will be announced in next week’s issue, along with more information.