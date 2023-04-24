Scholarship established to memorialize longtime OA teacher

William Anderson, of Newark Valley, died at home April 10, 2023, with loved ones at his side. He is remembered as a terrific teacher, supportive friend and colleague, and loyal family man. He was 76.

From 1968 and 1994, Anderson taught at several secondary buildings in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District. Former students recall his sense of humor and the way he made social studies engaging and fun.

At Owego Free Academy he gave students some new extracurricular opportunities, as well. Anderson helped create the OFA Bulletin Board System – a precursor to the Internet – and headed up the school’s state history club, Yorkers. He cared for his students and held them to a high standard that most appreciated.

“Mr. Anderson accomplished much more than teaching at Owego Free Academy,” recalls Matt Genovese, O-A Class of 1992. “He gave his time to us students, often well outside of his daily teaching schedule. Whether it was Yorkers Club trips, or technology-related activities for some of us with the inclination, he fostered us. Come to think of it, ‘foster’ is the perfect word to describe him.”

Raised in northeastern Pennsylvania, Anderson graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1964 and hitchhiked his way to Mansfield University to study education. This launched him on the path toward a meaningful career as a public school teacher and administrator that lasted more than 35 years.

It all started with a brief phone call Anderson received in 1968. His father, who took the phone message, asked him, “Do you know a Mr. Bradley? He called from Owego and he wants to interview you.” The aspiring teacher soon got into his 1964 Chevy Impala and headed to Tioga County, ready to positively impact the lives of countless students and colleagues.

Two decades later, after receiving his Certificate of Advanced Studies from SUNY Cortland, Anderson pursued opportunities in school administration. He found a second home with the Maine-Endwell Central School District from 1994 to 2004. He was high school assistant principal, director of education, and director of information technology.

His knack for remembering remarkably specific details about his students – and all topics, really – was impressive. Anderson could describe years later where his students sat in class. “Third row, closest to the door – always wore a jean jacket,” he would say, for example.

The success he experienced in the professional world was outdone only by his achievements as a family man. He and Mary were married in 1970 and forged a happy, successful life together. A supportive father who wanted the best for his children, he demanded respect and received it. As good as he was in this role, he may have shined even brighter as a grandfather. At the pond, in the woods, or at the kitchen table, family members laughed, listened, and learned from him. The lessons he shared will be remembered forever – as will his ever-present whistle.

Last fall, a doctor asked Anderson why he wanted rigorous treatment for his illness. He replied, “I’ve got a wife, two kids, five grandchildren, 35 acres of land, a tractor, and things to do.” It was no surprise that the man who never liked sitting wanted to accomplish even more. In fact, just a week before he was hospitalized for the final time, he was seen flat on the floor, screwdriver in hand, intent on swapping hard drives between computers.

Having grown up on a rural farm, Anderson was dependable, reliable, and could be counted on to help. Decades ago neighbors nicknamed him “Dr. Bill” because of his ability to fix a problem. No matter who asked, or when, he responded by lending a helping hand. He enjoyed engaging in small talk and made friends with ease, serving as a mentor to many along the way.

He is survived by Mary Anderson, his loving wife of 52 years; children, Travis (Jennifer) Anderson, of Henrietta, N.Y., and Aimee (Anthony) Mazzatti, of Johnson City; five grandchildren, Marith Anderson, Maeve Anderson, Miles Anderson, Anthony Mazzatti, and Anderson Mazzatti, and many other relatives and friends.

His legacy remains strong with his former students, many of whom reached out to say thanks in the month before his passing.

“A few weeks ago, and 30 years since graduation, I was able to communicate with him over email,” Genovese says. “After some back and forth catching up, his final words in his last email read, ‘Thanks for your messages. I like hearing I mattered along the way.’ You did, Mr. Anderson. Thank you for fostering us along the way.”

Anderson’s family is working hard to continue his legacy of supporting local students. Memorial contributions may be made to the newly created William Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The goal is to support Owego Free Academy students who possess his attributes.

Please mail contributions to this important endeavor to Aimee Mazzatti, 1136 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. 13790. Expressions of remembrance also may be sent to this address.

The family wishes to thank everyone who played a role in this special man’s life. It was a life well lived.