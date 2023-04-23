Family & Children’s Counseling Services holds groundbreaking event

Family & Children’s Counseling Services held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Binghamton facility on Friday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. at 257 Main St., Binghamton, N.Y. The event included Assemblymember Donna A. Lupardo of the New York State 123rd Assembly District; Broome County Executive Jason T. Garnar; Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham; Lisa Hoeschele, CEO, Family & Children’s Counseling Services; and other business leaders and agency representatives.

The expansion is a result of the increasing demand in the region for mental health and addiction services. According to Maryann Johnson, vice president of Family & Children’s Counseling Services’ board of directors, “We were experiencing an epidemic of trauma, mental health concerns and addiction even before the COVID epidemic. Increased demand for behavioral health services, telehealth supports, medically assisted treatment and primary prevention programming has grown exponentially with COVID and the aftermath of years of fear, isolation and loss.”

A new 9,000-square-foot, two-story building, to be constructed adjacent to and connected with the agency’s long-time home base on Main Street in Binghamton, will help to better provide services and access for the community. The significant expansion allows for an integrated redesign that is client-centered, better meets the needs of children and families, and follows best practices, especially with children served through the agency’s sexual abuse treatment program. The project will create additional space for improved access to mental health services and medication-assisted treatment.

It includes multiple waiting rooms, expanded substance use treatment and recovery programs, integration of primary care and behavioral care, a sophisticated HVAC system for enhanced air quality, upgraded Information Technology infrastructure, more off-street parking, better handicapped parking options and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

Family & Children’s Counseling Services has secured over $4 million for the $5 million project, starting with a grant from the Department of Health’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program II. Additional funding was secured from a NYS Assembly grant, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Broome County, and ARPA funds from the City of Binghamton. Underwriting opportunities are available to fund the remaining cost of this much needed expansion.

“After years of planning, I’m glad to see this much-needed expansion is underway. The new addition to Family & Children’s Counseling Services will fill a critical need in the community for mental health and addiction services,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “I’d like to thank FCCS for their ongoing work, and my partners in local government for their commitment to this project.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar reflected on the importance of the project, too. “As the need for services continues to grow, Family & Children’s Counseling Services will now be able to expand and accommodate more clients than ever. For 80 years, this agency has already helped thousands of families in our community. This project will help them serve even more people in the years ahead,” County Executive Garnar said.

You can visit https://familycs.org/ for more information.