What’s Happening for the week of April 23, 2023

APRIL

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Making Pinwheels, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the month of April, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Children’s Story time, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 23

The Carantouan Greenway will celebrate Earth Day at 2 p.m. with a guided nature walk at Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. They will examine spring flowers, and five species of budding birches while identifying the calling birds. Directions can be found at www.carantouangreenway.org/wildwoodreserve.html.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Prom 5K Run / Walk, 10 a.m., start and finish in the Owego Free Academy parking area, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. To sign up or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K; for sponsorship opportunities, call (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

Meatloaf Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout and drive-thru only. Donations accepted.

APRIL 24

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Rachelle Kinsman / Gannon Insurance, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bugs and Insects, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. The program is Animal Tracks and Signs: How to Read the Language of Nature, presented by Linda Spielman, author of A Field Guide to Tracking Mammals in the Northeast. Free, open to all.

APRIL 25

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Best Reads Extravaganza presented by the Friends of the Coburn Free Library, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

APRIL 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before April 25 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bug Sensory Bin, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spencer Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited!

APRIL 27

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Teen Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to RSVP.

Facebook Live Storytime 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories about libraries on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

APRIL 27 and 28

Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. There will be used books and local author books.

APRIL 28

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Rummage Sale and Chicken BBQ, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., BBQ at 11 a.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Donations will be accepted on April 22, between 1 and 2 p.m., and on April 23 between noon and 1 p.m.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about libraries. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

APRIL 29

Interior Design Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Home Central Showroom, Central Avenue, Owego. Free and open to the public. RSVP at www.habitatdesign.online/.

Flemingville Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 11 a.m., Flemingville Church Hall, West Creek Road, Newark Valley.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Historical Society Benefit Auction, 6-9 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. At the auction will be a wide variety of goods and services, the silent auction, and door prizes. There will also be a variety of desserts available. For more information regarding the benefit, visit nvhistory.org, email to nvhistory@stny.rr.com, or call (607) 642-9516.

Hunting the Elusive Morel – Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free to the public.

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Annual Chance Auction, doors open at 6 p.m. and the drawing will begin at 7 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. Envelopes with 25 chips can be purchased for $2 a piece. There will be many filled baskets as well as other items up for auction.

APRIL 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 1

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Landon Hodges Esq. / Elder Law – Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

MAY 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Owego. For more information, call (607) 972-7625.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Ham supper at Richford Congregational Church has been cancelled.

MAY 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 8

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Darci Baird / C&N Financial Planners, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

MAY 9

Hospitals and Maternity Homes in Owego presented by Emma Sedore, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 10

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Smithboro Cemetery Association Meeting, 6 p.m., Root’s residence, 2095 Rte. 17C, Barton.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Mother’s Day Luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Center located at 6 Piper Ave. in Sayre, Pa. Sherry Spencer on her flute will provide entertainment. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee is furnished. For information, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

MAY 11

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MAY 11 and 12

30th Antique Trap / Sportsman’s Show, May 11 from 8 a.m. until dark and on May 12 from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187 in Pennsylvania. Free admission. Call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 for more information.

MAY 13

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Experience the Amazing World of Toys Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Route 17C, 2-miles West of Owego. Largest private toy collection with 100,000 toys from all decades. Entry fee of $10 for adults and youth 12 and older, and a $25 donation for families will benefit the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation.

MAY 14

Candor EMS Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, pickup starting at 11 a.m., Main Street, Candor. Funds are designated towards the ambulance replacement fund. Tickets are now available, and pre-ordering is recommended by calling (607) 659-5529 or by emailing to Office@candorems.org.

MAY 15

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Abigail Pasko / Sayre Healthcare Skilled Nursing, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.