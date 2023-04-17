Home Energy Choice Expo; Learn About Saving Energy and Money at Home

Learn about ways you can save money and energy for your home during a Home Energy Choice Expo, planned for April 22, at from noon to 5 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by Tioga Terrace Civic Association.

Learn about ways you can save money and energy for your home. Presenters will provide information about Solar, Geothermal, Air Source Heat Pumps, Weatherization, Induction Stoves, NYS Energy Plan, and Small Modular Nuclear Reactors in a side room.

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m. – Induction Stoves – What’s the controversy?

1:00 p.m. – Solar Panels – Save energy costs with the sun

1:45 p.m. – Geothermal – Save energy costs with the earth

2:30 p.m. – Weatherization – Stop wasting money and energy in your home energy use

3:15 p.m. – NYS Energy Plan – What is NYS up to? Baseload Energy with Gen 3 and 4 Nuclear

5:00 p.m. – Closing

Vendors and information will be provided in the large room all afternoon. For more information and to reserve a spot, email to mbocek@stny.rr.com. Walk-ins are also welcomed.