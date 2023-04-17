Firefighters recognized during Annual Appreciation Dinner

Firefighters recognized during Annual Appreciation DinnerPictured, from left, are Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller; Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett; Captain Blane Lathrop, 44 years with the Sayre Fire Department; Chief Robert Repasky, 39 years with the department; Captain Zach McCutcheon, six years of service, and Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley. Provided photo.

The Sayre Borough Volunteer Fire Department held its Annual Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, April 1, at the Sayre Elks Club. The Rev. Linda Rogers gave the invocation and remembered her late brother, Jim King.

A buffet dinner serviced by the Elks followed remarks by Chief Repasky. A number of door prizes, coordinated by Sue Stroop, were given out. Music by Russell Keene followed the program.

The department is made up of three stations – Howard Elmer Hose Company Number 4, Engine Company Number 1, and J. E. Wheelock Hose Company Number 5.

Also in attendance at the dinner were the Volunteer Fire Departments from Waverly, N.Y., Athens, Pa., and Athens Township, Pa. These companies all work together and provide back up when needed.

Members of the Sayre Borough Council, Mayor Henry Farley, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, and Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett were all on hand to congratulate the firefighters.     

