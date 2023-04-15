Tioga County Sustainability / Recycling introduces two new programs

Tioga County Sustainability / Recycling recently announced two new programs, an Educational Program, and Borrow-A-Bin Program.

Educational Program

There are now several opportunities for teachers and organizations to learn about recycling and waste reduction. School lessons and presentations can be taught on a variety of topics relating to waste reduction, reuse / repurposing and recycling. Presentations can be adapted to focus on a particular school subject or curriculum standard making waste reduction education easy and accessible for interested teachers.

Borrow-A-Bin Program – Special Event Recycling

Looking for a way to recycle at your next community event? Consider the Borrow-A-Bin program. The Borrow-A-Bin program is a free service that aims to maximize waste diversion at events in Tioga County. Up to ten beverage recycling bins are available to be loaned for local events, large or small.

According to Ellen Pratt, Sustainability manager for Tioga County Solid Waste, “Waste reduction is important for a financially vital and environmentally healthy community. The less waste we create, the more money we keep in our pockets and trash out of our landscape.”

For more information on these programs, visit the Tioga County Sustainability / Recycling website at https://tiogacountyny.gov/programs-agencies/sustainability-recycling/.