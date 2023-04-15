Photos: TCRM holds spring clean-up event for area seniors

Team Wagner Lumber finishes up at their first stop on April 1 for the annual TCRM spring clean-up event. Sister Mary O'Brien, director of TCRM, stopped by to say hello and thank the group for their volunteer efforts. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter
April 15, 2023
Team Tri-Town gets to work at their first stop on April 1 to help seniors in our community with spring clean up. Despite a lot of rain the previous day, the sun and warmer temperatures on April 1 were welcomed. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Team Tri-Town, pictured here at a home on Route 38, gathered on April 1 to help seniors in our community with spring clean up, an annual event arranged through Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM). Groups were assigned multiple properties, and for Team Tri-Town they got the job done, even with a one-handed wheelbarrow. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Team Wagner Lumber learned that many hands make light work, as they gathered on April 1 at a property on Catatonk Creek Road to help seniors in our community with spring clean up. Team Leader Becky Bowers explained that Team Wagner had two crews at the annual TCRM event, and about 20 volunteers total. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Pictured is a team that took on three properties in Owego’s Halstead Development on April 1, and for the annual TCRM event. Leaf scoops make the job just a little bit easier. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)
Team 8 gathers with a homeowner in Owego’s Halstead Development on April 1, and during the annual TCRM spring clean-up, which helps seniors in our community. As many as 15 teams volunteer their efforts throughout Tioga County on a sunny, spring day, to help with the event. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Members of Team 9 rake leaves at a property in Apalachin, and during the annual TCRM spring clean-up day, which helps seniors in our community. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Members of Team 9 pick up large sticks and clean out a ditch at a property in Apalachin and during the annual TCRM spring clean-up day, which helps seniors in our community. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Members of Team 9 gather at their second stop in Apalachin, and during the annual TCRM spring clean-up day, which helps seniors in our community. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Be the first to comment on "Photos: TCRM holds spring clean-up event for area seniors"