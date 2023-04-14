Canawanna Plant Walk planned for April 15

The Owego Rotary Club is sponsoring a Plant Identification walk at the Canawanna Nature Preserve, located on Water Street in Owego, on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jeff Smith is on the Waterman Board of Directors and a well-known plants-man in the area, and he will lead the plant walk. Jeff will point out plants just peeking up for spring, pollinator friendly plants, native plants, and invasive plants.

The Butterfly Garden on West Front Street will be looked at to see what’s coming up.

This event will be rain or shine and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended. There is parking at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street in Owego.

For more information, call or text (607) 687-3263.