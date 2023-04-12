Work begins on Evergreen Chapel Parking Lot

Keith Morse, from Forse Excavation, and under the direction of Fred Ulrich from the Village of Owego’s DPW, began work on the creation of a new Owego Village parking lot on East Avenue, and next to the Evergreen Mortuary Chapel. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation provided funding.

The lot will be a gravel lot, with concrete retaining blocks on the backside to support the back wall against the very steep East Beecher hillside below the cemetery.

The Friends of Owego Evergreen have been working for several years to restore the chapel. Last year Sandy and Mark Ruscak restored the stained glass windows.

In a press release from the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery, Inc., they wrote, “Building a parking lot and repairing the concrete pad are important steps to making the chapel useful again, possibly as an Owego-Evergreen History center, a small event space, or some other use still to be determined.”

Since there are no formal parking spaces currently in Evergreen, the lot will be welcomed, especially by those enjoying a spirited walk.