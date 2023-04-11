Residents gather at ACA Memorial to remember those lost in 2009 shooting

On Monday, April 3, 2023, American Civic Association staff, relatives and friends of those who died in the ACA shooting on April 3, 2009 gathered at the ACA Memorial Park at Front and Clinton Street in Binghamton, N.Y. for a remembrance ceremony.

The group then gathered at the association’s building a short distance away to share words of support and solidarity with those who lost loved ones as a result of the shooting.

Thirteen people were killed that day in 2009, and when a man entered the facility and began shooting.