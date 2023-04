Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 31, 2023, property located at 999 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Jessica and Nicholas LaBarbera to Brad Zynda for $270,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 131 E. River Rd., Town of Owego, from Chimera Reo 2020-NRI to Matthew Karpel for $45,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 360 Glenmary Dr., Town of Tioga, from Robert II and Shannon Taylor to Audrey Brown for $105,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 3991 Waverly Rd., Town of Tioga, from Jacob Young to Weihow Hsue and Anton Sarossy Christon for $480,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 3 Commerce St., Village of Owego, from Samuel and Anna Reeves to Matthew and Abigail Reeves for $45,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at West Hill School Road, Town of Richford, from Bo White to Flannery Miller and Wayne Cadet for $55,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 465 Akins Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Frazier and Barbara Williams to Joshua Watt and Clara Levitsky for $520,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 228 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Baggerly Family Trust to Scott Stermer for $103,000.

On April 4, 2023, property located at 411 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Christian White to Wendy Rogers for $223,000.

On April 6, 2023, property located at 235 Dominic Rd., Town of Candor, from Kathleen Gilbert to Kimberly and Sharon Russell-Shaw for $383,200.

On April 6, 2023, property located at 38 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from 607 Property Development LLC to Anthony Michaels for $135,000.

On April 6, 2023, property located at 6584 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Nathaniel Alderder to Anthony and Chelsea Thomas for $210,000.

On April 6, 2023, property located at 49 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Wesley and Sue Namet to Thomas Payne and Sheila Kelley for $169,000.