Readers’ Column for the week of April 9, 2023

I have been looking for someone in this area who repairs propane gas appliances and ovens. Can someone give me a phone number in this column of someone that is qualified to do this type of repair? I would appreciate it.

~

New York State residents, you didn’t elect a governor, you elected another tyrant. Check it out! She wants your guns, she wants your cars, and she wants you to stop using gas stoves. Now she wants tobacco! That’s not what her job is! She wants to run your life. She’s not a governor. They don’t do that; she doesn’t sit down and try to figure out how to lower these taxes, how to lower everything in this state to make things easier on the people. No, she wants to control, just like the tyrant before her. She’s not helping anyone in the state of New York at all!

~

It seems to me, since Taylor Garbage has quit being the sole recycling provider; there is at least two times more garbage alongside all of our roads.

~

In answer to the question about how to stop her late husband’s mail delivery, a postal employee told me to just write a note to the post office or the mailman and ask them to stop this delivery.

~

It’s Thursday night, about 10 o’clock, I took some letters out to the mailbox and I looked up at the sky and there’s the moon with this gigantic circle around it. Anybody know what that could be?

~

7 Chronicles, Chapter 7, Verse 14; If my people which are called by my Name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. We are heading into very dark times of deception. Pastors, wake up and start preaching true bible prophecy. Revelation 22 Verse 20, even so, come Lord Jesus.

~

I’m looking for someone in the Berkshire area who could trim dog nails. I am willing to pay. I would like to find someone that knows how to do this. Please leave your number in this column and I will give you a call.

~

Looking for an insured tree company to take down black walnut trees in exchange for the wood. Stems must be cut level to the ground. Please call (607) 657-8199.

~

The article about the lazy homeowners with beautiful homes leaving garbage and equipment around their homes; in the town of Vestal you can have all the vehicles you want all around your home or on the grass; trucks, snowmobiles, trailers, cars and so forth, as long as they are registered.

~

I was just wondering if the town of Candor could patch some potholes on Prospect Valley and Bush Road instead of just driving a load up and back twice a week.

~

I see 247 Main St. in the village of Owego is about to be torn down. That would be an excellent location for a parking lot. I hope the village and county could make that happen.

~

Point well made, not all solar panels are placed in viable agricultural land. They go somewhere. You raise a very important point. What naturally occurs on this area of the earth’s surface? Is the change positive in terms of climate? A solar panel, by its nature, increases energy in the environment. Solar energy becomes electrical energy concentrated in a smaller volume, a wire. Back to the original question, what naturally happens here? The discussion has started. Let’s keep it going here on these pages. Thank you.

~

It would be so nice to have sidewalks extend from the village limits in Owego out towards the Grand Union to the east. It would be so much safer for the pedestrians that are walking along 5th Avenue and it would open commerce to lots of pedestrians in the village at that end of town.

~

I agree with the person who suggested that they should ban disposable diapers. That makes more sense than banning plastic bags. Besides, the disposable diapers make an awful mess when people throw them around on the ground.

~

At the April 3 OACSD Board of Education meeting, the second iteration of the 2023-2024 Budget was presented. It differed from the first Budget Proposed by increasing in the exact amount additional funding that became available, $578,856. Unless you like government accounting practices, the real budget increase for 2024 is $4.6 million, or 8.8%. This is the largest increase ever. The 2022 budget increase was 4.4%. Last year was the second highest increase of 6.1% ever. The average budget increase since 2010 has been 2.1%. Not a single BOE member asked what or why the massive increase. This increase is more than four times the average. Our students and you will pay for this later. No BOE member asked what he or she is spending your money on. This is all accomplished with no property tax increase. Our Governor and Comptroller have stated that state agencies should save money this year. And so said the ant to the grasshopper. The budget presentation was 100% superficial. There is no spend it or lose it requirement here?

~

What is going on with the mascot name change? I still think OFA should become the Rhubards or if you insist, the Fighting Rhubarbs. No color change required from red and blue. It would be totally cool and unique. Other districts would be jealous. Never doubt the intimidation factor of the Fighting Rhubarbs. I can hear it now. We are! (clap clap) Rhubarbs! (clap clap)

~

We will all one day die. Are you ready? The Bible says it’s appointed, once to die, then the judgment. We will all spend eternity in one of two places. The creator of the universe very much wants you to experience eternity with him. He sent his Son to make it possible. Believe in His Son Jesus for your eternal security.

~

As a mere 1/8th Native American, indigenous person, or whatever the crowd sees fit to call my ancestors this week, I probably should have little say regarding the OFA mascot / team(s) being the “Indians”; but certainly more than those with zero ancestors. Therefore, I’d like to say I think this was never intended to be disrespectful in any way, quite the contrary. A sports team wishes to be associated with strength, agility, skill and stamina, and be admired for those qualities. Thus consider the Vikings, Cowboys, Fighting Irish, and Steelers. As long as the intention and representation is respectful and honorable this should be looked at as the compliment it was intended to be. Seems to me folks are actually trying to effectively erase our local tribe’s culture, history and admirable attributes to make themselves seem relevant. My ancestors already ARE relevant and I’d like to see them continue to be in the hearts and minds of OFA students, parents, faculty, and the Owego-Apalachin (both derived from “Indian” names) residents.

~

Wondering if the Candor highway department is going to fix the logging road (also known as Vanderpool Road) in Willseyville. It’s been nearly 10 years since the road has had resurfacing; I’m talking about where the bus turn is and around the large concrete blocks that started falling into the creek about five years ago and after that year’s November flood.

~

Regarding the Feb. 15 vehicle-pedestrian accident in Newark Valley; it’s very unsettling to me that a person can drive their car off the road, striking four pedestrians and killing three of them, and it is deemed that no crime was committed. How could this be? Did those people throw themselves in front of the car? With the little bit of information provided this seems to be at least a case of vehicular manslaughter. A driver is responsible for keeping his vehicle under control and is responsible for whatever happens if this is not done.

~

The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over. The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone. – Author Unknown

~

It is time for me to join the thousands of citizens that have already left, and start to plan my escape from New York. My retirement income is being stretched like a dried out rubber band, ready to break. The politicians in New York know nothing about fiscal responsibility. Rather than correct the spending, they raise taxes. They raise their own salaries as a pat on their backs for screwing the state residents. Being a senior citizen and living upstate, it is nice to be able to order online and have someone deliver packages. Now I will be taxed for that luxury. It is nice to watch streaming services on cable, for which I already pay exorbitant amounts. Now I will be paying an additional tax on that, and all because the Governor and the Mayor of NYC can’t raise the ridership on the transit system because of crime, not COVID. When was the last time a reader of this publication rode the city’s subway. I am paying for a new football stadium that will make the Governor’s family a lot of money. I won’t be able to purchase a gas stove, so now I have to worry about having an electric outlet and wire installed, and maybe a new panel to supply it, at my cost. I put myself through school, working days and attending classes at night, while raising a family. I should have snuck across a border and I would be getting my education, a phone, three meals a day and a room in a luxury hotel, and a push by politicians for me to vote, without citizenship.

~

I guess I just don’t understand the world anymore. It used to be that illegal drug use was discouraged (Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No”). Now we are apparently encouraging our precious youth to freely indulge by having narcan available over the counter. The use of illegal drugs is always going to expose people to harmful effects to body and mind; not to mention endangering innocents that get in the way of those driving under the influence, and other encounters while high. Those who may have been holding back for fear of an overdose will now be encouraged to become addicts, exposing themselves to ruthless criminal leeches (dealers) in addition to long term bodily harm. What if the narcan isn’t administered properly or fails to work? Crazy.

National Political Viewpoints

Well, it’s pretty obvious, even Trump said that. If you are afraid to testify under oath you’re guilty of something. Apparently Pence is in on that, too; Pence, Trump, McCarthy, the whole bunch of them. The republicans are the most crooked things this world has ever seen, not just this country. Vote all of them out and lock them up!

~

Sleepy Joe, you need to wake up to get your totally worthless green agenda, and yes, China and Russia are a real threat to this country.

~

How can people be so stupid? They still believe Fox News? Or is it called fake noise? They came right out and told you that you’ve been lied to, yet the fools follow. It amazes me!

~

Of course the democrats are taking this shooting and making it all political, and they don’t want police in the schools to protect the children with a gun. Well, I was in high school over 50 years ago and we had police officers with guns at all athletic events. Let a cop be in the schools and we won’t have this problem as much. You’re never going to stop this. There are almost 400 million people in this country, 330 legally and probably 50 or 60 illegally. Look at the odds; you’re never going to stop it, so stop trying to take guns away. It’s all political!

~

Get real, they’ve been harassing President Trump for seven years now because we finally had a good president in there, and they just want to keep harassing him. Hello! Look at his wife. She is gorgeous, she is intelligent, speaks six to seven languages. Why would he want to sleep with that porn star? Get real! Leave him alone. We need our President Trump back. We need him! Think about it. America needs to be great again.

~

They just released a poll that said only 25% of the democrats want slow Joe to run again. What makes it worse is that those 25% are from his dead voters!

~

I found out what it means to be a true republican. You’ve got to rally around a criminal president because he’s of the same party as you. Even though he’s called every member of your family names, dragged their name through the dirt, lied to the country, stolen from the country and cheated from the country, you still think he’s okay. But yet your own president, you call him names. It says it all about the Republican Party.

~

Trump, the supreme grifter, unbelievably is trying to raise even more money for his self from his against law-and-order followers. The day after his indictment was announced he raised over $4 million, once again for himself. Trump has always evaded the law and it may be finally catching up with him. Better late than never!

~

Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, in February 2021, said, “Trump is still liable for everything he did.” Now, with Trump’s indictment, it seems the same republicans that haven’t lurched to the extremist right wing may be finally getting their wish. Trump MUST DO PRISON TIME if found guilty, which everyone, including him, knows he is.

~

Boy oh boy, Trump is admitting on his Truth Social, which is a radical right website, what he did on Jan. 6 and exactly what he did trying to steal a fair and free election. Anybody that supports him is not very bright because all he is going to do is ruin your lives in the very end.

~

How soon you republicans seem to forget that when Trump was in office there were many school shootings and he did absolutely nothing. At least Biden went to Nashville and spoke, and even if he did talk about ice cream it was a hell of a lot more than Trump ever did.

~

Now a criminal defendant, Donald Trump must be prosecuted. He’s to be presumed innocent until he’s found guilty. If he’s found guilty, he should go to prison like any other American would. Only he thinks he is above the law – no one should be.

~

So Hillary does the crime but they go after Trump. Can somebody please explain that to me? The only difference I see is that one is a democrat and one is not.

~

Instead of going after Trump, impeach Joe.

~

This fake indictment for Trump is such a gift for him. He’s raised over $8 million since this all went to the press from his supporters. He will be our next president and I can’t wait! The American people see what this is really all about and they’re not falling for the lies anymore.

~

Cheater in chief, Donald Trump, cheated on all three wives multiple times. How does the religious right support this adulterer? When is his very publicly embarrassed wife, Melania, going to file for his third divorce? Trump has shown the world he has no morals and is deserving of criminal prosecutions now at last underway.

~

No president in their right mind would let the border get into such a terrible mess, letting in all these drugs and criminals. Is there something in it for him from the Chinese? I wondered for a long time about him being paid off for allowing such atrocities to happen because he sure looks the other way. It wouldn’t surprise me.

~

I’m so afraid for this country. Why do we let the democrats continue to destroy this country? We won’t have a democracy as we know it, and with Biden there two more years. Let’s get back to normalcy and get rid of the destroyers of the constitution.

~

Do you know who did not get arraigned for 34 felony counts on April 4? Not Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden. Despite republican fever dreams neither of them were even in the running. Just Donald J. Trump, disgraced twice-impeached former president, broke the barrier of being the first former president indicted and now arraigned in a court of law. More on the way based upon reporting from Georgia and Washington D.C. He is a one-man crime wave.

~

To the idiot who says we need a NATIONAL REGISTRY of all guns and every state needs the same rules. HAVE YOU READ THE CONSTITUTION? We NEED all the guns and ammo in case the government turns communist, oh look. The democrats have turned this country into a communist country. Want to stop the GUN VIOLENCE? IT IS OBVIOUS to anyone actually researching ANYTHING that the killers are insane. If you haven’t figured it out, this country is being taken down ON PURPOSE. We need to PROPERLY DIAGNOSE people. GUNS DON’T KILL, INSANE CRIMINALS KILL! Treat the cause!

~

Predictably, Republicans are still not on board with sensible gun control. Guns have overtaken disease to become the leading cause of death for children; a 100% preventable cause of death. But, they don’t care. They “need” to be able to slaughter hundreds of fellow Americans if necessary. That’s literally their reasoning. Ask any AR-15 owner why they need their beloved assault rifle and they’ll cite the 2nd Amendment. That statute was added to the Constitution out of concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the individual states. We are long past the era of skepticism about a federalized military. Nobody ever mentions the equally outdated 3rd Amendment from 1791, which says that Americans are not required to house troops in their homes. Nobody has needed to worry about that for roughly 250 years. We no longer have British Redcoats stomping around Colonial America. Both of these amendments are relics of the 18th century. The 2nd was written when the predominant firearm was the musket, which requires 1 to 2 minutes of diligent effort to reload between shots. Now, a single AR-15 can fire as many shots in 5 minutes as were fired during the entire Battle of Gettysburg. The 2nd Amendment can easily and probably will eventually be repealed, just like we repealed the 18th Amendment with the 21st.

~

Ted Kennedy murders a woman, Bill Clinton lies to a Federal Grand Jury and sexually assaults a woman, and Andrew Cuomo sexually assaults 11 women but nothing criminal is done. But Trump? Can you say double standard? Two sets of rules, one for Democrats and one for the rest of us.

~

The consequences of Biden’s trillions of dollars for green energy is inflation, pollution, and waste. It’s a plague of brain death. Mr. Biden’s inflation is highest in food. As a result, almost all quantities of packaged foods have shrunk. Smaller food quantities require more packaging material per unit, and sometimes considerably more. Add a couple of extra trips to the store per year and you have saved the planet. Where is Al Gore when you need him? Right here our forests, the lungs of our planet, are dead and dying. Ban gas range tops. Think about all the solid waste you generate per year. Recycling, for the most part, is feel good.

~

I have an idea, for every DUI death by automobile in the U.S., 10 million people who had nothing to do with it should lose their cars and licenses for life and be put in a national database. Sounds absurd, doesn’t it? Well, that’s exactly what the “control freaks” are demanding of firearms owners, that tens of millions of people who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes be punished for a very minute fraction that are.

~

Do you know who did not get indicted on March 30? Not Hillary Clinton, nor Hunter Biden, nor Barack Obama, nor Nancy Pelosi, etc., etc., etc. Despite republican fever dreams, none of them were even in the running. Just Donald J. Trump, disgraced and twice impeached former president, broke the barrier of being first indicted.

~

Trump was right. Whether you like him or not, he was right when he said, “They don’t want me, they want you. I’m just standing in their way.” Weaponizing the IRS to go after Christian and Conservative organizations, and journalists; having the FBI investigate parents that are concerned about their children’s education; and storm trooping homes are just a few methods they are using to put us under their control.

~

The second amendment does not include the word guns. Why can’t I go to Wal-Mart and buy a surface to air missile launcher. People – wake up. You’re rights are being violated!

~

When you say make America great again, that time period you’re thinking of, whenever that was; only hunters had guns.

~

I get a kick out of you all taking turns defending both democrats and republicans. I just hope you all realize before it’s too late that no one in power cares about you. The ELITE, in all places of power, work together to ensure that the working-class in this country fight against each other, while they get richer and more powerful. The ELITE have their own agenda; they do not care about anything or anyone else. We need a working class political party before it’s too late.