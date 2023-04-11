Gail’s Tails

Hi there. My name is Keenan. I’ve been living on Ross Street in Owego for over a year. I looked for food where I could find it. A nice lady there would put food on her porch for me.

One day she said I was sick and she called Gail to come get me. Gail took me to the vet where they said I had an upper respiratory infection. That means it was hard to breathe. The doctor gave me a shot and said I should get better.

They also had to shave some spots on me because my long hair was tangled into knots. So I am not as handsome right now while my hair grows back.

After I was able to breathe better, Gail took me to get neutered and get my rabies and distemper shots. I had worms too, but the shot took care of that. They put Revolution on me for the two ticks I had, too.

My wounds behind my ears are all healed and I am ready to go. I love to talk to people and get petted. I need your attention and will let you know by pawing at you.

I am very friendly and don’t seem to mind other cats because I’ve had neighbor cats by me at Gail’s and they don’t bother me. If you think you’d like an affectionate cat that is growing back their hair, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Gail.

If you cannot adopt but would like to help with expenses, mail checks to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or donate bottles and cans at the Neighborhood Redemption Center and say they are for Gail.