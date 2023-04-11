Catholic Charities prepares for Tioga County’s first Prom 5K 

Get ready to lace up your sneakers on Sunday, April 23. Catholic Charities of Tioga County is hosting a 5K to benefit their Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) programs for both students and adults, as well as sharing the proceeds with all of the Tioga County, New York school districts and their After Prom / Graduation Parties.

Ten dollars from each registration will go to the school district that each participant selects. This race will also serve as a collection point for any cleaned, gently used prom dresses and formal wear.

Tioga County has many students that will not attend their proms for the sole reason of not being able to afford the attire. Catholic Charities recognizes this need and is offering a way to help. All of the clothing and shoes that are dropped off at the event will be brought back to the Clothing Closet in Nichols and will be available, free of charge, to any student in the community.

Registration and packet pick up on April 23 is 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. The race starts and finishes at the Owego Free Academy parking area.

To register as a runner or walker, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to allow for runners and walkers: Sheldon Guile (OA Campus), Browns Lane (Tioga Opportunities), George, Hill, Spruce, Talcott, Cove, West, Adaline, and Charlotte.

Residents are asked to make alternate plans if this affects their travel.

Contact Michelle McLaren at (607) 272-5062 ext. 311 or by email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org for more information regarding this event.

For more information about the programs and services offered by CCTT, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org or call (607) 272-5062.