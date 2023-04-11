Molinaro reschedules Town Hall Meeting

U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) rescheduled last Monday’s planned Tioga County Town Hall due to illness. The next Town Hall meeting will take place at the new Town of Owego Shared Services Facility on April 21, at 12:30 p.m.

Molinaro stated, in a previous release, “I’m excited to be hosting a town hall meeting in Tioga County. This is an opportunity for Tioga County residents to ask questions and share concerns. Whatever is on your mind – I want to hear from you. I encourage anyone who is interested to come and join the conversation.”

Town Halls are open to the public and provide residents in New York’s 19th District the opportunity to have a conversation with their Congressman.