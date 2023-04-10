Security upgrades begin Monday at the County Office Building in Owego

On Monday, April 10, a major security upgrade will be in place at the Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building in Owego.

According to Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, security guards will greet visitors as they enter the building, and everyone that enters will be required to pass through a magnetometer and have their bags checked.

No weapons or knives of any kind are allowed in the building, Sauerbrey added as a reminder.

Additionally, security cameras have been installed both inside and outside of the building as another security measure.

The building opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The last transaction for the Department of Motor Vehicles Office is 4:45 p.m.

In a press release, Sauerbrey wrote, “We ask for your patience and understanding as we go through this change. The goal is to protect the public and employees as they work and go about their business.”