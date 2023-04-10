Glow welcomed with ribbon cutting ceremony; Chamber welcomes several businesses during the month of April

Business is booming in Tioga County, according to the Chamber of Commerce, with the welcoming of a couple of new businesses, as well as a relocation of another in downtown Owego.

Two of these recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the chamber; a relocation celebration is planned for April 14, and at the new location of Confection Connection on Lake Street.

On Wednesday, however, GLOW Spa Tanning & Fitness welcomed guests to take a walk through of their facility, a business recently acquired from Deb Smith, the founder of Joshua’s House behind the same location.

The new owners, Tammy and Kayla Snyder of Owego, a mother and daughter duo, are very excited to be part of the business community, and are grateful to Deb Smith for giving them an opportunity to be a part of it through the transfer of Smith’s former business, The Tanning Spa.

Now located in the North Avenue location as GLOW, and under new ownership, the mother and daughter duo kept the same services, but added a personal training component that includes access to equipment, as well as a personalized fitness plan. Other services include body sculpting, red light therapy, cool contouring, and HIFU face lift. Additional services include the traditional spray tanning, and UV tanning.

To learn more about their services, visit https://glowspatanning.com/, or check them out on Facebook or Instagram. You can also call (607) 321-1808. GLOW is located at 77 North Ave., in the heart of downtown Owego.

Also celebrated with a ribbon cutting last week, and on Thursday, was Baking By Numbers, a small, artisanal bakery specializing in pastries and sourdough breads, with an emphasis on locally-grown ingredients.

The business is located at 59 North Ave. in Owego, nearby GLOW, and is open Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by calling (802) 522-8725 to place special requests or to pick up an order.

Bread lovers can find the menu and more by visiting www.bakingbynumber.com.

Coming up is a ribbon cutting to celebrate the relocation of Confection Connection at their new location at 28 Lake St. in Owego, the former location of Susquehanna Printers. Confection Connection was previously located where Baking By Numbers is now operating on North Avenue.

An April 14 ribbon cutting, hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 11 a.m. at their new location on Lake Street, with the public invited to join in the celebration.

Confection Connection specializes in a variety of Dietary Restricted Desserts including Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan, KETO, and Nut Free. They offer Cooking Experiences, Birthday Parties, Team Building, and Private Events.

You can find a feature about their move at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/02/01/lake-street-welcomes-confection-connection/.

To learn more about these or any chamber event, visit www.tiogachamber.com/.