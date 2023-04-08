Sip & Paint Fundraiser taking place at the Elks Lodge on April 19

Classy Glass By Anita will be hosting a Glass Sip & Paint on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks.

The class begins at 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The cost for the class is $35 per person.

Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your choice of two white wine glasses, stemless wine glasses, or a medium vase. All instructions and supplies are included with your fee. You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com or contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com.

A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks #1039 Roof Fund.

Classy Glass by Anita is owned by local artist Anita Martin. She specializes in hand-painted original designs on anything glass. Her passion is teaching people to paint on glass and enjoys watching the creativity of class participants’ blossom. She offers her classes locally and privately teaching all ages and skill levels. She offers original painted glass for sale. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.