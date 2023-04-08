Volunteer training offered for crisis hotline for A New Hope Center

Volunteers are needed to staff A New Hope Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline to provide support, counseling, and crisis intervention services to victims of abuse.

Upon completion of the classes, volunteers are eligible to receive NYS DOH Rape Crisis Counselor certification.

Classes will be held twice a week for five weeks, via zoom, from April 18 to May 18, from 3-4:30 p.m. Register at www.ANewHopeCenter.org.

Call (607) 687-6866 for more information.