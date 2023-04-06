The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to present Boundless Creativity: A Homeschool Art Exhibition. The show opens on First Friday, April 7, from 5–8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego, in the TAC Youth Gallery.

In this group exhibit, about 22 local children, ages four to 16, will showcase their work. After Friday’s opening, the exhibit will run April 8-29, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.