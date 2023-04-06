artfully SQUARED exhibit opens Friday

Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 11th annual artfully SQUARED exhibition opens this week with a supporters only event on Thursday, public opening on Friday, and then an exhibition that will run until April 29.

Artists and creative’s, of all mediums and all ages, have donated small 7-inch squares to TAC. Artwork will be exhibited in TAC’s Main Gallery during the entire month of April, and each piece will be available for a $20 donation. There were no fees to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the programs at Tioga Arts Council.

This year TAC hopes to sell 200 squares.

Things begin with a “Supporters-Only 1st Dibs Event” for members on Thursday, April 6, from 5-8 p.m. If you would like to get VIP access, become a supporter of TAC or renew today (or at the door).

The exhibit opens to the public with a reception at TAC’s Main Gallery on Friday, April 7, fro 5-8 p.m.

After the public opening on April 7, artfully SQUARED will be on display in TAC’s Main Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego, from April 8-29, on Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. The last day to make a purchase or pick-up artwork is Saturday, April 29, between noon and 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Chemung Canal Trust Company served as a sponsor for the artfully SQUARED exhibition.