Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 20, 2023 through March 26, 2023 there were 107 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, there was one Mental Health Hold, and five traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court. Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Robert K. Rose, age 35 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brittany R. Brown, age 35 of Athens, Pa., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Brown was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Soukhy Rachpaxa, age 66 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated with Blood Alcohol Content above 0.08 % (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Rachpraxa was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Mandy J. Hall, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Hall was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.