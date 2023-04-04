Serve your community by becoming an Election Inspector!

If you are at least 17, and a registered voter in Tioga County, the Board of Elections needs your help to staff polling sites during the important upcoming elections. Sign up today for training to become an Election Inspector!

Election Inspectors will be trained to set up a poll site, operate election equipment, and assist voters so that the voting process is carried out in a smooth and efficient manner.

Inspectors receive a base pay of $230 for Election Day, and $40 for attending training. The 2023 Primary Election is June 27, and the General Election is Nov. 7. For those especially interested in serving for the 2024 Presidential Elections, 2023 is a great time to get some experience.

Training classes for new inspectors are planned for Monday, April 17, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To sign up or for more information on one of these training classes, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections by April 14 at (607) 687-8261, or email to VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us. These trainings are intended for new inspectors. Those who trained last summer are certified thru July and will be notified of summer training classes by mail.

If you wish to sign up but are unable to attend these dates, contact the Board of Elections with your interest and they will notify you of future trainings.