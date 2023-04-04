Candor Mascot committee announces new name; Community invited to design new Mascot

The Candor Central School District Mascot committee recently announced that the new mascot that will officially start howling on July 1, 2023. The Candor Coyotes are unique, strong spirited, clever, instinctive, adaptable, fun and playful.

In a press release from the Mascot Committee, they wrote, “The Candor Coyotes love new opportunities, thrive on teamwork, are affectionate and are proud to sing our praises. We are here to make it known that we have the capacity to handle any situation we find ourselves in. We work together in a pack and are tenacious, we are survivors and we are a symbol of good luck.”

“We are the Candor Coyotes,” the release exclaimed.

The Candor CSD Mascot committee invites members of the community to design the new mascot.

The mascot must be designed with the following guidelines: Simple, reproducible for jerseys, uniforms, letterhead, walls, and banners; front view / side view and / or full body view will all be accepted (we may choose more than one to represent us); preferred Font is Helvetica (Candor C), but open to others; it must be an original design, not anything from the internet; the school colors are royal blue and white; submit in a .png format; the maximum file size is 300 dpi.

The submission deadline is Monday, May 15 at noon. Submit your file to Holly Carling by email to hcarling@candorcs.org.