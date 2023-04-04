Team Trivia set for April 5 at Owego Elks Lodge

Spring is on its way and team trivia continues at the Owego Elks Lodge on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Trivia experts Jane and Maria are ready to bring in the sunshine at the Owego Elks Lodge with fun and facts. The cost is $5 per person.

The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. Light snacks will be available to munch, and beverages are available for purchase.

Team Trivia at the Lodge is open to the community as well as Elk members. Guests can invite their friends and form their own team of up to ten people, or guests can come on their own and join in the fun.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event will support the Lodge Roof Replacement Fund. The Lodge mansion and ballroom roofs have been replaced. However, the Emporium roof still needs replacement and will secure the Lodge’s presence in the community for many decades.

For more information, call (607) 687-1039. You can also check out the Owego Elks Lodge on Facebook.