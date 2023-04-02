What’s Happening for the week of April 2, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. There will be no Tech Hour on March 24 and March 31.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Making Pinwheels, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the month of April, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Children’s Story time, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 2

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Bring a canned food item for the Food Pantry.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Free Easter Cantata at the Nichols United Methodist Church, 3 p.m., 59 N. Main St., Nichols. The choir will be singing the Easter Story.

APRIL 3

Bunny Stories, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 4

Kids Lego Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society meeting and Dish to Pass Meal, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Public is welcome to attend this free program. For more information, contact Inga Wells by calling (607) 425-7426 or visit www.Susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

APRIL 5

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Mystery Book Club, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Tenebrae, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. A beautiful service is characterized by prayer, readings, and music, and ends with the extinguishing of candles, marking the beginning of the Triduum.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bunny Craft, Spencer Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

APRIL 6

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Services meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

APRIL 7

Good Friday Service, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Take-out only Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Meet the Easter Bunny and Hunt for Eggs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library garden, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the library.

APRIL 8

Paint and Learn, 2-3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The Great Vigil, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Bag sale and bargain prices.

APRIL 9

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Easter Sunday Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 10

Planting Seeds, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 11

The Fourth Regular Meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Nichols Playgroup – Seed Planting, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

APRIL 12

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon Meeting, noon, Fortune Buffet, Sayre. New members are always welcome.

Seed Planting, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spencer Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

APRIL 13

ACT Free Community sit-down dinner, social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 14

In a Jar Club, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. This month’s jar is Trail Mix. For ages 13 and up.

APRIL 15

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Hamley’s Maple Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 72 Frost Hollow Rd., Barton. There will be demonstrations, and they will be serving pancakes for a donation.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Annual Cleanup Day, 10 a.m. The rain date is April 22 at 10 a.m.

Ollie and Nola Show (two certified therapy dogs), 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St. Apalachin.

Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m., Mount Olive Lodge #290, 1 Temple Lane, Spencer (next to the Spencer Highway Department). Open to all. The Masons will be serving up a full breakfast menu. Free-will offering.

Burial Ground Hike; the orientation is at 9 a.m. at the Bement-Billings Farmstead located on Route 38 in Newark Valley; the tour begins at 10 a.m. at Oakley Corners in the Town of Owego. There is a $3 fee for adults, and $2 for students. For more information, email to ed.nizalowski@gmail.com or visit www.nvhistory.org.

APRIL 16

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 17

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Marlea Hoyt from the Area Agency on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bird Stories, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 17 to APRIL 22

The Clothing Closet at the Apalachin United Methodist Church will be closed. They will be transitioning from winter clothing to their spring / summer line at that time. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on April 24.

APRIL 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Bird Craft, 9 to 11 a.m., Nichols Playgroup 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

APRIL 18 to MAY 30

PS It Works – Free Virtual Class, 1 to 3 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children between the ages of two and 18 years of age. Contact Joan Shultz to register by April 10 by email to Jes49@cornell.edu.

APRIL 19

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

APRIL 20

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal. RSVP by calling (607) 748-3301.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Apalachin Library’s Afternoon Book Club, 1 to 2 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin. Visit their website at http://apalachinlibrary.org to learn more.

APRIL 21

Kids Origami Club, 3 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. This month is a frog. For ages five to 13.

APRIL 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Anxiety Depression Workshop, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites Williamsburg Room, 1100 State Route 17C, Owego. The registration fee is $30. In person registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

Princess Belle’s Library Tea Party, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to RSVP.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Southside Fire Department, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

APRIL 23

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Prom 5K Run / Walk, 10 a.m., start and finish in the Owego Free Academy parking area, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. To sign up or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K; for sponsorship opportunities, call (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

APRIL 24

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Rachelle Kinsman / Gannon Insurance, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bugs and Insects, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 25

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

APRIL 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before April 25 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online at

www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bug Sensory Bin, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spencer Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

APRIL 27

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Teen Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to RSVP.

APRIL 28

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

APRIL 29

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Benefit Auction, desserts and silent auction from 5-7 p.m., auction from 6-9 p.m. Cash or credit. Funds support Newark Valley Historical Society programs.

APRIL 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.