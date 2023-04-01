Candor Historical Society is gearing up for warmer weather

The Candor Historical Society is gearing up for a busy spring and summer for fundraising events to help cover the general operating expenses for the History Center, located on 25 Main St.

The first fundraiser will be a joint chicken BBQ with the MisFitz Motorcycle Club on Saturday, May 20. Presale tickets are available for $12 each, and will include a half chicken, beans, applesauce and cookie.

Pick up location will be at the MisFitz Customs and Repairs, located at 189 Spencer Rd. in Candor, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A limited number of dinners will be sold by presale only. Contact Patti Reichert at pmreich22@hotmail.com, or leave a message at (607) 760-7551 to reserve one now.

A second fundraiser will be a yard sale on Saturday, July 8, at the Candor Town Hall Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations for the organization to sell (no clothes) can be dropped off at the pavilion, located at 101 Owego Rd., on Friday, July 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And don’t forget the Candor Historical Society’s on-going bottle and can redemption fundraiser drop-off, located at Candor Home Central.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website at https://candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com for more monthly program information and updates on their building renovation.

For those that would like to stop in to check out their files and displays, the History Center is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon.