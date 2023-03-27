The State of the County; Legislature presents annual report

County government touches the lives of every citizen. From the newborn to the aged, from the impoverished to the wealthy, and from a model citizen to those that color outside of the lines; every day is a new challenge. It is not glamorous in any stretch of the imagination. It is an enormous responsibility to run a local government with limited resources yet a huge requirement to provide services, 90 percent of them mandated by the State.

2022 was a year of staff shortages brought about by retirements and employees leaving for more money and better jobs. Or perhaps they couldn’t take the stress after COVID. The competition for employees is being experienced across all levels of government. If anything, COVID taught us that things change, people change, and the demands of employees have changed.

Our Social Services Department has been experiencing a significant loss in staff, putting a strain on Foster Care and Child Protective Services. The hiring of Corrections Officers is a challenge, and as counties around us are searching for the same positions, competition for workers is real. Our Personnel Department is the busiest it has been in years with a constant flow of people leaving and being hired.

Workers have more job opportunities to select from and to attract more job seekers we had to adjust our sails. We completed the first phase of a salary study that compared us against other liked sized counties and we began the process of upgrading salaries for 2023.

We will continue to address future salary levels for our employees, which will take time and consideration. We are providing better tools for them to do their work, and further instruction on how to use tools including upgrading our software system to Microsoft 365. This was a significant project that increased collaborative and communication functionality throughout the County. Remote work is more and more desirable by employees and the Legislature is implementing the second phase for a pilot program of remote work. The success of this program depends on the effectiveness of the worker and the supervisor. This is a time when personal responsibility will define the future of the program.

In other county actions, three new Legislators joined the county last year, W. Jake Brown, District #4; Ron Ciotoli, District #1; and Barb Roberts, District #3. Keith Flesher, District #7, came on board in February representing the Newark Valley area that Legislator Eddie J. Hollenbeck served on prior to his passing. Last year we also lost former Legislator Bud Waite, a long serving Legislator.

Security of people and buildings came into focus with the changing society, and the mental health issues that have increased in our society. We have seen a significant increase in requests for mental health services from the community. We continue to have the ability to provide tele-health to residents, which increases access to care. We are seeing behaviors that we have not seen in the past.

The Ronald E. Dougherty County Office building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, is receiving a major overhaul of security measures that will be experienced as the year progresses along with other county spaces. The ITCS Department spearheaded the installation of 35 security cameras both inside and outside of the building. These cameras provide additional tracking, reporting, and notification functionality that did not currently reside in the existing system. The county has installed an upgraded camera system at 56 Main St. and other buildings in the county for the protection of people and equipment. Fobs are now used for entering buildings and offices. Security staff will eventually be on site to ensure the safety of citizens and employees.

ITCS Security is being upgraded with a robust and thorough review of the Comprehensive Information Security Policy. A major finding in an Information Security Risk Assessment was mitigated after the County’s Storage Area Networks (SANs) were upgraded with NetApp SAN. This upgrade, while increasing in our disaster recovery posture, most importantly mitigated a significant information security concern enabling data-at-rest encryption for the County’s electronically stored information.

Last year was a very complicated election year that involved two rounds of redistricting, and a delayed congressional primary and special election that caused some confusion among voters. However, we met the challenge and hope that more practical thought will be presented the next time.

Our final payment of American Recovery Funds arrived in 2022 totaling $9.4 million. Projects that were funded include Veteran Suicide Prevention, Tioga ASAP Community Organization, Tioga County Suicide Prevention, Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Sectors, Land Bank – Affordable Housing, Transitional Housing through Catholic Charities, Men’s Transitional Housing, A New Hope Center, Broadband Project in Nichols, EMO – Communication Towers for Radio Project, DPW – Truck Wash Facility, several Information Technology projects including Cyber Security, EMO – Ambulance Study, a Neighborhood Depot, and badly needed County Facility Security Upgrades.

As mentioned, the Interoperable Radio Project was the recipient of $4 million in American Recovery Funds, but this multi million project will cost much more. We were recently pleased to receive a $6 Million Grant from New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services that will help with the expenses of this badly needed project.

The radio project has been in the works since 2019 and continues to move forward. Over the years equipment has failed and repairs became more difficult for the existing system. The 911 Center has been upgraded with new equipment, and the next step is towers and radios that will help connect areas in the county where there is no radio signal.

A new Spillman Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System was purchased and installed as part of the communications upgrade. Training was provided to all police agencies in the county. The new CAD provides increased efficiency for dispatchers and patrol units, as well as improved officer safety. Fire and Emergency Medical Services will soon be added to the system as the communications upgrade continues.

Combining American Recovery Funds, a State Grant and our reserve funds, we can move forward upgrading and purchasing new equipment, which is a critical need for the safety of all Tioga County citizens.

Speaking of grants – Economic Development submitted numerous grants and provided guidance for local not-for-profits and municipalities totaling $236,000 in new funds. Additionally, New York State grant funds were awarded to Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego for $1.8 million, and $3.2 million was awarded to Best Bev in Waverly. The Village of Waverly also received a NY Forward Award of $4.5 million.

A $100,000 grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation was awarded to the County to support an Education Workforce Coordinator. This position created an education workforce strategy, working with the county’s six public school districts and three BOCES partners to improve the workforce talent pipeline.

Soon, Owego Gardens Associates II LLC will open and 93 rental units will be available for mixed income households. Off route 434 and located at 140 Belva Lockwood Lane in Owego, N.Y., these units will provide badly needed housing. Tioga County IDA was instrumental in supporting the developer throughout this process.

Last year I, along with a dozen other New York State Association of County leaders, had the opportunity to have a closed meeting with the Governor. It was an open and frank meeting regarding our concerns for lack of funding for our local Veteran Service agencies.

I am pleased to report that the Governor did in fact hear our concerns and in last years’ budget provided funding to localities for the vital work counties do to aid veterans, military and their families in our communities. For Tioga County that meant $15,000 more per year in direct state-aid to localities for our Agency; it also meant an additional $100,000 in state-aid to expand outreach efforts to veterans, military, and their families. Our Veteran’s Office has been able to add new programs and training for our staff to better equip the needs for our veteran community.

At the end of 2022 we also saw a change to the laws governing the age range of a Juvenile Delinquent. Known as Raise the Lower Age, the change raised the lower age at which a young person could be charged with a Juvenile Delinquency offense from the age of seven to 12 years of age. This change took effect on Dec. 29, 2022. Parents and guardians of those seven to 11-year-olds who previously could be considered Juvenile Delinquents can now seek services from the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

A new County Court Judge assumed the bench on Jan. 1, 2023. The Honorable Adam R. Schumacher is now serving as the Tioga County Court Judge as well as sitting as the Tioga County Family Court and Supreme Court Judge.

In addition to a new Judge, Probation will look to expand the Pre-Trial Services it provides to the various Justice Courts throughout Tioga County. Probation Officers will be physically present during arraignment days and provide a validated risk assessment to the Justices if they request it on bail eligible offenses.

For Public Health the year started out much the same as it began. COVID-19 cases still lingered and cases had to be investigated; however, slowly but surely, COVID began to wane. Now they can go back to supporting the citizens of the County through Environmental Health, Dental Health, Disease Control, Nursing Services, Children’s Services, and Health Education programs. Let’s not forget the Rabies Clinics that are extremely popular.

Over the years of serving in County Government, I have learned that the State gives, and the State takes away. The State has decided that even though their fund balance is significant, they want to take our eFMAP funding identified by the Federal Government as “County money”, and keep it for themselves. The Federal Government identifies those funds as County Medicaid pass-through Funding. The elimination of the Affordable Care Act eFMAP federal funds will require counties outside of New York City to spend at least $280 million more in 2024 State Fiscal Year. This will be an added mid-year budget year cost to Tioga County of over a $1 million. This goes against 20 years of state precedent in sharing these federal savings as well against Congress’s intent for use of the eFMAP funds. The state is proposing to permanently intercept all these federal savings and use them to cover overspending on the Medicaid program. The failure of the state to contain out of control Medicaid costs will shift billions of dollars in new costs to local taxpayers.

In 2022 Tioga County experienced unusual and unexpected revenue in sales tax. Sales tax collections were up 11.5%, or $3 million over 2021. According to local and state economists, this growth is not expected to continue in the future, and the county will consider this increase cautiously. The County shares 25% of these collections with Towns and Villages.

Tioga Downs Casino’s state aid came in at $1,710,812, which is the highest amount of income. Conversely in 2022, the County paid 2.9 million dollars in Community College tuition bills. This state mandated education service represented 12% of our county tax levy last year. One thousand five hundred and forty-one residences benefited by this program.

The Tioga County Buildings and Grounds Division continues to maintain Tioga County buildings and properties, and DPW the roads and bridges. Changes continue and upgrades are required, which includes renovations for three department locations, not to mention the care and attention needed to protect and preserve our historic Tioga County Court House and Court Annex. American Recovery Funds were used to purchase a property to establish a Truck Wash facility for county trucks and equipment, which was badly needed and required by the DEC.

There was a significant amount of activity and accomplishments achieved by county departments that are not included in this report. Much of the work addresses the needs of the public when it comes to Health Care, Mental Health, Support Services, Taxes, Roads and Bridges, Motor Vehicle, Emergency Management, Public Safety, Voting Information, Real Property, Economic Development, History of Communities, and Laws.

I encourage the public to go to our County website, located at www.tiogacountyny.com/ and check out the Annual Reports of all County Departments for the detail and description of activity as it is significant.

We have great people working for Tioga County. They are your neighbors, family members and people you’ve never met, but they are working in your best interest.