Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day set for March 29

On March 29, in recognition of this National Vietnam Veterans Day and to honor and welcome all Vietnam Era veterans home, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is hosting its Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

The day will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Owego VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. At the VFW, Vietnam Era veterans in attendance will be recognized and honored along with the families of those killed in action in Vietnam, and families of those Vietnam veterans who have recently passed away. Lunch will be served to all in attendance from noon to 2 p.m.

This event is open to all veterans and their supporters and is sponsored by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Dwyer peer Support Program, Owego’s VFW Post 1371 and Auxiliary, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480, and the Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration.