Rachel Raftis of Owego inducted into Psychology Honor Society at Scranton

Rachel Raftis, of Owego, N.Y., was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology.

Qualifications for induction into the honor society include a major or minor in psychology, rank in the top 35 percent in general scholarship, and superior scholarship in psychology. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1969.

Raftis is a senior psychology major at the Jesuit university.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.