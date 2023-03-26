Spencer man arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter in connection with fatal crash

On March 22, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 32-year-old Kanishka K. Singh of Spencer, N.Y. for Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd degree, a class D felony, and Driving While Intoxicated with Blood Alcohol Concentration .08% or Greater, an unclassified misdemeanor.

The arrest stemmed from the investigation of a head-on collision, which occurred at about 4:27 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2023 on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road in the Town of Spencer.

According to deputies, Singh was operating a 2014 Audi A4 westbound on State Route 96 when his vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway, entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 43-year-old Daniel J. Kaczynski, of Endicott, N.Y. Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to Robert Packer Hospital. Kaczynski died on Feb. 18, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Singh is accused of operating a motor vehicle while having blood alcohol content greater than .08% and causing the motor vehicle crash, which resulted in Kaczynski’s death. Singh was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Dawn Olsen and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond. Singh was later released after bail was posted for him. Singh is due to appear in the Spencer Town Court before Justice Michael Roy on April 20, 2023 at 4 p.m.

The Candor Fire Department, Candor Emergency Squad, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, Tioga County Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The New York State Police and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.