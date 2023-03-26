Sayre man charged after allegedly throwing girl into wall

A Sayre man is facing several misdemeanor charges after he allegedly threw a 10-year-old girl into a wall at a home on Sandra Avenue in Sayre, Pa.

According to Athens Township police, David M. Radigan, age 41, was charged with simple assault, a grade-one misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of children, a grade-one misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person, a grade-two misdemeanor; and a summary charge of harassment for his alleged role in the incident. Radigan is the owner of WATS / WAVR / WEBO Radigan Broadcasting Group, LLC.

Police explained that the incident began on Feb. 26 after officers received a report of a domestic altercation that had occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 23. Police said the victim’s sister informed police that Radigan had thrown the victim into a wall, leaving bruises on the victim’s shoulders and back, as well as damaging the wall. Police noted that the juveniles in the home at the time of the incident were able to document the injuries and damage by taking pictures with their phones.

A forensic interview with the victim was conducted on March 9, in which the victim explained to officers that her brother and his friend were playing with Nerf guns and she attempted to close her bedroom door to prevent them from coming into her room.

The victim told interviewers that she did not realize that Radigan had been attempting to enter the room at that time and she almost closed the door on his fingers. The victim then stated that Radigan entered the room, grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her into the wall, creating a hole in the drywall, said police.

Her mother treated the victim’s injuries, and then they all went to Lowe’s to purchase materials to fix the damaged wall, police said.

Police noted another juvenile who was present at the scene heard a loud bang at the time of the incident, saw the victim leave her bedroom crying, and heard Radigan state to the victim’s mother, “I may have done a thing.”

That juvenile also took pictures of the victim’s injuries as well as the damaged wall.

Radigan is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 25.