Letter: Recreational activities needed for youth

Dear Editor,

My name is Malachi, and I am a 16 year old that lives in Endicott, New York. I am writing this letter to voice my concerns of the lack of accessible and affordable recreational activities for the youth of our community.

In Endicott, we have very little when it comes to parks and other areas and activities that are within walking distance and that are affordable for most families in our town and village. If we had more options for our kids it would give them things to do and help keep them out of trouble.

I think our local government needs to look into grants to provide more programs for our youth, as well as parks and other areas that would be utilized for recreational activities.

Sincerely,

Malachi Bellows

Endicott, N.Y.