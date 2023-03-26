What’s Happening for the week of March 26, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH / APRIL

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. There will be no Tech Hour on March 24 and March 31.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

MARCH 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and annual safety presentation, 7 to 9 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Open to the public, free of charge.

MARCH 28

Recognizing Scams with Visions FCU, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal. RSVP by calling (607) 748-3301.

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

NY Connects Office Hours; join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them to find out from 1-3 p.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

Cherubs’ Nest Spring Open House, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa. Open enrollment has begun for 2023-2024.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, PA.

MARCH 29

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, PA. We will make sponge painted bunnies! All ages are invited.

The Audit Committee of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation will meet at 3:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building 56 Main Street, Owego.

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation will be held at 4 p.m., Economic Development and Planning Conference Room #109, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building 56 Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 30

Google Maps Basics (Virtual Only), 3 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information, visit redcross.org.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

A Free Roast Pork Fellowship Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue in Sayre. For anyone in our Community. This will be an in-person meal, so people are welcomed to come to the church basement and be served this delicious meal (take out is also available).

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream silly stories on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

MARCH 31

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. To benefit Camp Ahwaga.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Spring Data Cleaning, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 & 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, PA. This week we will read silly stories in honor of April Fools’ Day! We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

APRIL 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Rd., Spencer.

Basket Raffle, Bake Sale, Chili and Soup to Go, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 17 Main St., Candor. Call (607) 227-6378 or email to dc93@cornell.edu to preorder soup and chili (broccoli cheese or Mexican Bean).

Apalachin Lions Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. behind BOCES West School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Free Digital Vision screening for kids, free kids’ IDs by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, free children’s book give-away by the O/A Family Reading Partnership, and much more. All except the hunt are inside the TLC-BOCES School from noon to 2 p.m. The Rain Date is April 8. Bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry.

Spring into Birding 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Intro to Backyard Birding 1 to 2 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. $5/person per event.

APRIL 2

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Bring a canned food item for the Food Pantry.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society meeting & Dish to Pass Meal, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper Street, Sayre. Public is welcome to attend this free program. For more information, Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or www.Susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

APRIL 5

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Tenebrae, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. A beautiful service is characterized by prayer, readings, and music, and ends with the extinguishing of candles, marking the beginning of the Triduum.

APRIL 6

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Services meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 7

Good Friday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 8

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The Great Vigil, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Bag Sale/Bargain Prices!

APRIL 9

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 11

The Fourth Regular Meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 12

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon Meeting, noon, Fortune Buffet, Sayre. They welcome new members.

APRIL 13

ACT Free Community sit-down dinner, social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 15

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Hamley’s Maple Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 72 Frost Hollow Rd., Barton. There will be demonstrations, and they will be serving pancakes for a donation.

APRIL 16

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 19

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

APRIL 20

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal. RSVP by calling (607) 748-3301.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Anxiety Depression Workshop, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites Williamsburg Room, 1100 State Route 17C, Owego. The registration fee is $30. In person registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

APRIL 23

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Prom 5K Run / Walk, 10 a.m., Start and finish in the Owego Free Academy parking area, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. To sign up or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K; for sponsorship opportunities, call (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

APRIL 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 27

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

APRIL 29

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 4

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MAY 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 8

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 10

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

MAY 11

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MAY 11 and 12

30th Antique Trap / Sportsman’s Show, May 11 from 8 a.m. until dark and on May 12 from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187 in Pennsylvania. Free admission. Call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 for more information.

MAY 13

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 17

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 18

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

MAY 20

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin

MAY 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

MAY 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 10

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 14

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

JUNE 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.