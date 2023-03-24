The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces Charity Field as new President and CEO

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers board of directors is excited to announce Charity Field as its new President/CEO, effective April 2023. Field will succeed Suzanne Lee, who is retiring after seven years with the Foundation.

“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Charity’s caliber into our community to guide the Community Foundation,” said Board Chair, Tom Shoemaker.

He added, “Charity has dedicated the majority of her career building relationships, and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, expertise in community needs, and most importantly a passion for serving all people.”

Field is currently the Foundation’s Program Officer and has proven to be a passionate and respected community leader while managing the robust grants and scholarship programs. Prior to joining the Foundation, she served for a decade as the District Executive Director of the Bradford and Tioga YMCAs and both branches of The River Valley Regional YMCA, improving the health and well being of people of all ages and inspiring action in the communities of Bradford and Tioga counties.

Field is a native to the area and lives in Sayre, Pa. with her husband, Nate, and two daughters, Taylor and Sydney. She is currently a member of The Rotary Club of Towanda, Pa. and serves as the secretary of the Bradford County Children and Youth Services Board and the Northern Tier Volleyball Club.

“I am extremely honored to accept the position as President and CEO,” stated Field, adding, “Our region needs the Foundation to help build a truly inclusive and resilient community. We have generous donors who want to make a difference. I look forward to working with the community, the staff, and the board of directors to build on the achievements of the past twenty years.”

Field’s appointment concludes a five-month search process completed by the Executive Search Committee, and led by Board Member Dick Orth.

“Charity is very passionate about the Foundation’s mission,” said Orth, adding, “She has a natural empathy for people, which is an underpinning for effective leadership. As we look to the future, we are confident that Charity is the right person to lead the Foundation and carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to the Foundation and its constituents.”

Field will assume the role of President and CEO on April 1, 2023.