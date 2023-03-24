Maple Sugaring the topic of upcoming Candor Talk

The Candor Historical Society will present a talk on Wednesday, March 29 on Maple Sugaring, something that has been happening in this area since the Native Americans lived here.

Two local residents, Roy Yarrington and Bob Riggs, with slightly different methods of making this sweet treat, will speak on the history of maple sugaring, and show how maple sap is turned into syrup in this true farm-to-table industry.

Attendees will be able to taste the sap and enjoy a small snack of pancakes with maple syrup. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall.

This talk is free and open to the public. For more information about this talk, or what’s happening at the Candor Historical Society, you can contact President Nancy Riggs by calling (607) 759-4001; or visit the Society’s website at www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.