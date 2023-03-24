Making Poppies; Candor American Legion Auxiliary invites community to participate

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary invites the community to come and make Poppies on April 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located at 90 Spencer Rd.

The Poppy represents war casualties and has been a big part of the history of Memorial Day, and also is the flower that is represented by the American Legion family. The community is invited to attend and help make these.

In years past, Veterans made the poppies, but as the veterans have aged, others are needed to lend a hand. There is paperwork available for Veterans to be paid to make these.

The American Legion Auxiliary will host the afternoon, and light refreshments will be available. Many hands make light work.