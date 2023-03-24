New York Banker continues on ICBA Executive Committee as past chairman; Fisher of Tioga State Bank to continue serving the nation’s community banks

Robert M. Fisher, chairman, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank in Spencer, N.Y., will serve his first term as past chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) in 2023-24. His term begins March 16 at the conclusion of the ICBA LIVE national convention held in Honolulu.

“I’m proud to serve as ICBA past chairman and to advocate on behalf of the nation’s community banks,” Fisher said.

He added, “As relationship lenders whose success is intrinsically tied to our local communities, community banks are committed to putting consumers on the path to financial prosperity. I look forward to furthering ICBA’s advocacy, education, and innovation initiatives while working with stakeholders to eliminate roadblocks and ensure a strong, diversified financial sector that benefits every American.”

Fisher serves in many leadership roles at ICBA, including on the Executive Committee, board of directors, and Federal Delegate Board. He is vice chairman of the ICBA Nominating Committee, a member of the Policy Development and ThinkTECH Selection committees, and the Executive Committee liaison for ICBA’s Consumer Financial Services Committee.

A fifth-generation community banker, Fisher served on the New York State Banking Board from 2007 to 2011. He also is a current member and past chairman of the Independent Bankers Association of New York State. In addition to his banking affiliations, Fisher serves as chairman of the Lourdes Ascension Hospital board in Binghamton, N.Y., and sits on the board of the Pursuit, formerly known as the New York Business Development Corp.

“Bob is a passionate and respected community leader,” said ICBA Chairman Derek B. Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, Ga. “His dedication and defense of the community banking industry is admirable, and we are fortunate to have his expertise on ICBA’s Executive Committee, where he is actively using his influence to help bring about meaningful change and advance our industry.”

For more information, including a biography for Fisher, visit ICBA’s website at https://www.icba.org/about/leadership.