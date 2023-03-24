DEC announces 2023 camping reservation changes

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced changes to reservations at DEC campgrounds for the upcoming season, including new same-day reservations to help add flexibility and ease to last-minute bookings.

“DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year’s reservation window for DEC campgrounds,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.”

The change will afford last-minute campers the security of a reserved campsite at any of DEC’s 52 campgrounds and aligns the Forest Preserve-based campgrounds with the reservation window currently employed by the facilities operated by the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. All New York State campgrounds will now accept reservations as late as the same day.

Reservations will be required, and patrons can now book a camping reservation as late as 5 p.m. on the desired day of arrival. The public will also be able to book a one-night stay for the 2023 season at any DEC campground beginning April 7, 2023. This will mean that gaps between reservations will be able to be filled earlier than in the past.

For more information on DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/camping.html or call DEC’s Bureau of Recreation at (518) 457-2500. To make reservations at any of DEC’s camping facilities, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.