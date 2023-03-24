Community invited to make ‘Lent Pretzels’ at FPUC in Owego

On Sunday, March 26 after the 10 a.m. Worship Service, the First Presbyterian Union Church invites the community to participate in an Intergenerational Activity of making pretzels as they reflect on Lent. The event is intended for all ages.

The word pretzel derived from a German word that means “little arms” – the pretzel’s shape symbolizes two arms crossed in prayer.

By making Lent pretzels, they remember that Lent is a season of prayer and they follow a tradition of using simple ingredients that became popular with 7th century Christians.

Christine Crossgrove, a retired schoolteacher, will present this activity. The First Presbyterian Union Church is located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego.