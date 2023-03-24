Che-Hanna Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show set for March 25 and 26

The Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club, Inc. recently announce their 53rd annual gem and mineral show will be held March 25 and 26 at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, located at 111 Lake Rd. in Wysox, Pa. The event will be open for the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday that weekend.

The club has been working on the show for the past five months, and everything is coming together. They have four educational tables to inform the public of the many facets of rock and mineral collecting. There are four tables of geodes for people of all ages to be able to choose one and have it cut open with a diamond saw. Then, he or she becomes the first person to see inside in 115 million years.

They also have a Mini-Mine for the youngsters, where they can buy an ore car full of goodies. They watch it come up out of the mine and dump the load into the picking table, where they pick out the goodies.

They have 39 tables filled with minerals, fossils, jewelry and holistic items, and some of the best dealers in the country to help you. They also have UV-BOB with his five, free one-hour programs on UV and Fluorescent minerals, and some surprises.

There are door prizes and food is available.

All are welcome. Visit www.chehannarocks.com/ to learn more.