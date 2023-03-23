Nichols Town Hall offices and History Museum move to new locations

For many years the Nichols’ historian had a room on the second floor of the Cady Library; then a year ago last October, the town of Nichols provided a room for the history museum at the old Nichols Elementary School, located at 139 Roki Blvd.

As many things in life change, February and March 2023 marked changes for the Town of Nichols.

The move of the Nichols History Museum was completed this week. It is now located in its permanent home at the historic Cady carriage barn, next to the Cady Library and across the street from the Community Bank and Dollar General. Office hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by appointment.

The Historian may also be reached via email to townhistoriannichols@gmail.com or ptownpest@aol.com, or by calling (607) 206-1581 (text or voice message). Leave a message with a name and phone number and your call or text will be returned as soon as possible.

The official town offices, formerly located for many years in the old carriage barn, moved to the old NES building in February of this year. All of the offices (town clerk, town supervisor, assessor, and code enforcement officer) previously located at 54 East Main St., have now moved to their new location next door to the Tioga Golf Course.

The town court offices were also moved to NES in the spring of 2021 and are located in Room 6. Their office number is (607) 699-3127, and the mailing address remains the same as it was to P.O. Box 379, Nichols, N.Y. 13812.

The new mailing address for all town hall offices is 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812.

The new phone number for town office personnel is (607) 699-9770 (follow instructions for applicable extension numbers). Also check out their new website, which is currently under construction at www.nicholsny.com.