How to Safely Dispose of Expired or Unused Medications and Sharps 

Unused and expired medications (prescription and over the counter) can pose a risk to those who accidentally consume them (like children or pets), or an individual with a substance use disorder can abuse them. Medications can also be harmful to our environment. Properly disposing of your unused or expired medications can help keep others and our environment safe and healthy.

You can dispose of over the counter and prescription pills through one of the Medication Disposal Boxes in Tioga County. (Please Note: you cannot dispose of liquid medications or sharps in these boxes.)



Boxes are located at the Owego Police Department located at 90 Temple St. in Owego, (607) 687- 2233; the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 103 Corporate Dr., Owego, (607) 687- 1010; and the Waverly Police Department, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, (607) 565-2836.



Deterra bags are a great alternative to dispose of unused medications, including liquids. They can safely deactivate up to 90 pills, 12 oz. of liquid, or 12 patches. This disposal system is simple. Simply fill the pouch halfway with water and wait 30 seconds, seal the bag back up and gently shake it, and then dispose of the whole bag in your trash. This process deactivates medications so that they cannot be misused or accidentally consumed, while also being an environmentally friendly way of disposing of them.

You can pick up free Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags at Tioga County Public Health, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego or at CASA-Trinity, located at 72 North Ave. in Owego.

Many individuals use syringes at home every day for medical purposes like injecting insulin or another medication. Someone with a substance use disorder may also use syringes. Regardless of why someone is using a syringe, it is critical that they dispose of their needle properly by using a sharps container to prevent potential injury or transmission of blood borne pathogens, like HIV or hepatitis.

To find a location to safely dispose of your sharps, visit https://safeneedledisposal.org/search-results/.

For more information and directions on safe disposal of sharps, visit www.health.ny.gov/diseases/aids/consumers/prevention/needles_syringes/index.htm.