Spring Food Drive Challenge begins March 18

The 2023 Spring Food Drive Challenge, sponsored by Owego Elks Lodge, begins on March 18 and will run through April 1. The final drop-off for food and monetary donations is Saturday, April 1, by noon in the Lodge Ballroom.

This year they have many teams competing in the drive. By collecting food and monetary donations, each team is competing for the prized Winners Cup Trophy.

All collected food and monies are tallied at the end of the drive, and a winner will be chosen. The spoils will then be distributed to the 11 food pantries located in Tioga County.

The stark reality is that even though the weather is breaking and the holidays are over, food insecurity does not end when spring begins. Last year, over $5,600 in food and monetary donations came in for food pantries in Tioga County. This year they are hoping to exceed that amount.

This is the Owego Elks Lodge’s third year of sponsoring a Spring Food Drive Challenge. Teams this year include, but are not limited to, the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508, Owego Rotary Club, Owego Kiwanis Club, Helio Health, Nichols Girl Scout Troop #40234, Tri-Town Insurance, Vestal Red Robin, and the Owego Elks Lodge 1039.

The community is welcome to help collect food and donations. Consider dropping off your donation to any participating team. You may also bring your donation to the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

There is still time to sign up for this friendly competition. If you, your company, or your organization would like to participate, call the Owego Lodge at (607) 687-1039. Someone will return your call as soon as possible.

You can also look them up on Facebook, Owego Elks #1039, for more information.