Family Fun Day set for March 18

March 17, 2023

A Family Fun Day will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, March 18. The Family Fun Day runs from 1 to 2 p.m.

Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables. You do not need to be a member to participate, and the cost is $15 per family. 

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com

