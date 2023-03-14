Owego Indians bring home Class B Sectional win

Owego Indians bring home Class B Sectional winTeam members gathered for practice at the Owego Free Academy gym on Wednesday as they prepared for Saturday’s state tournament, and following their Sectional win on Sunday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post March 14, 2023

(Note: We went to print prior to Saturday’s tournament, so were were unable to publish any results. So as an update, we learned after Saturday’s game that the OFA Team was defeated by Westhill, who was a 3-time State winner prior to Saturday’s Tournament. Despite the loss, the team worked hard all year, earning a Section championship. They are community champions!)

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s Boys Basketball team. Provided photo.

Last Sunday, the Owego Free Academy’s Boys Basketball team dominated the court in a match up against the top-seeded Chenango Forks Blue Devils for a win, 52-33, in the Section IV Class B championship game, held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. And with the third Sectional Win for Owego’s Basketball team on the books, the other wins in 2006 and 2019, Coach Chris Evans attributed this year’s success to a lot of hard work.

The scoreboard and celebration from Sunday’s Sectional win at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Provided photo.

“They played hard,” said Evans of Sunday’s win, and added, “They’ve learned to play great defense, which is about attitude and work ethic; that always starts in practice.”

Now the Indians will travel to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena on Saturday where they will face Section III champ Westhill (21-3) at 4:30 p.m. Westhill, according to Coach Evans, has won three state titles; the last state tournament for the Indians was in 2019, where they fell to Lowville.

Owego Free Academy’s Boys Basketball team is pictured at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena on Sunday. Provided photo.

For Saturday’s tournament, the team has doubled up and is working hard to bring it to the court, holding after school practice sessions and building up to the challenge.

We had a chance to talk to one of the Bangel brothers this week, following Sunday’s Sectional win.

John Bangel and his brother Joe, both seniors, pumped out 39 of the 52 points earned on Saturday, John 29 and Joe 10.

Pushing through the defense, Joe Bangel scored ten of the team’s overall points on Sunday, and during the Sectionals held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

For John Bangel, the win was a big relief. “I had a great sense of accomplishment, too,” said John on Wednesday during practice at the Owego Free Academy gym.

As an insight into the team’s success, John added that there is a lot of trust.

“We all trust each other,” said John about his team members, adding, “That is so important.”

Scoring a couple of three-pointers during Sunday’s Sectional game, a humble John stated that he did okay, when asked, and is ready for Saturday’s game.

Both John and Joe are among the eight seniors on the team this year, and will be departing for further education, and basketball, in the fall. Both brothers will be attending Wells College.

As for the number of departing seniors, which is always difficult, Coach Evans said they would be okay.

“We are player led,” Evans said of the team, adding, “Player led teams are better than coach led teams. You need leaders.”

The team will now travel to Syracuse on Saturday to watch their hard work pay off. If they win, according to Coach Evans, they will go to the final four.

Going into things with a record of 15-6 and a Sectional Title now under their belt, Coach Evans is proud of the team, and especially grateful for the support shown by the community. Not only did an escort of first responders and residents lead them into town, the team also stopped by Harris’ Diner on Monday morning and enjoyed a breakfast of champions!

Team members are treated to a post practice lunch at the Rainbow Trail. Provided photo.

Also, throughout the season, Stacy Riegel at the Rainbow Trail hosted the team for post practice lunches on important game days throughout the season, and she welcomed the team, family, and friends to the Rainbow after the big game, where she provided pizza, wings, and dessert for everyone.

John Bangel is grateful for the community support as well.

“They met us with a parade,” said John, “it was such a feeling of accomplishment.”

The roster of players includes John Bangel, Joe Bangel, Zack Bensley, Owen Bronk, Lucas Harbol, Jack Hoyt, John Larter, Riley Loomis, Joseph Palladino, Ryan Pryor, Aaron Riegel, Ben Rollison, Talan Shumacher, Drew Tavelli, and Kam Wicklund. Coaches include Modified / Assistant Varsity – Mike Bartlow, JV / Assistant Varsity – Brandon Hathaway, Assistant Varsity – Tom Bronk, and Head Coach – Chris Evans.

A slam-dunk, by John Bangel during Sunday’s Sectionals, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena on Sunday. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

One friend of the team that will be missed at this tournament, Coach Evans noted, is Charlie Sibley, who passed away in 2020. A Memorial Basketball Tournament carries on his legacy each year.

“I think about Charlie Sibley every single day,” said Evans, with a bit of reflection.
“He’s always in my heart; and ‘in my ear’, talking about strategy.”

John and Joe Bangel, both seniors, feel relief and accomplishment at the conclusion of Sunday’s Sectionals on Sunday, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Saturday’s game, Evans shared, is for Charlie Sibley, and for all of the players that have come through these doors over the years. “It’s for them,” said Evans.

Coach Chris Evans had a good day on Sunday as the Owego Free Academy’s Boys Basketball team clinched the Section IV Title. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Drew Tavelli wards off the defense on Sunday, and during the Sectionals held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Aaron Riegel takes a shot during the Sectionals, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena on Sunday. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Drew Tavelli carries the ball forward during the Sectionals, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena on Sunday. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Riley Loomis went above the defense for this shot on Sunday, and during the sectionals, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

Drew Tavelli grapples with a wall of defense during Sunday’s sectionals, held at the Visions Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo credit: Kristin Zachery.

*